Ridgefield artist to be featured in Oregon gallery

Ridgefield artist Suzanne Benton’s work will be displayed at the Verum Ultimum Gallery in Portland, Oregon beginning Friday, Oct. 28, and running until Saturday, Nov. 19.

The gallery’s exhibit titled, “Chasing Ghosts: Art that Pierces the Veil through remembrance, legacy and beyond” has an opening reception tonight — Friday, Oct. 28 — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The work of 50 artists, including Benton, will be on display.

The gallery is located at NE Ainsworth, Portland, Oregon, 97211.

To see a preview of the work go to: http://www.verumultimumartgallery.com/copy-of-3rd-annual-abstract-catalys