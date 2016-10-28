Schlumberger application scrapped, public hearing cancelled

The Press had previously reported that the property was owned by the town, but it belongs to Selectman Steve Zemo, who purchased it back when it was part of the original Schlumberger parcel a couple of years ago.

“It sounds as though the two applications — one by the Town, the other by Mr. Zemo — have been conjoined, but they are separate and unrelated,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti to The Press. “The only connection is that the coach homes project has additional fill that both the Town and Mr. Zemo were interested in using.”