William B. Sheck, father of resident

William B. Sheck of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Stamford, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, at Charleston, S. C., Hospice. He was 88 years old.

Before retiring to South Carolina, he had been a landscape architect and he was responsible for design work at parks and other public areas in the City of Stamford. He also was a self-made builder active for many years in this area and he was a 32nd degree member of the Masonic Order.

He was the father and “best friend” of Hope S. Wise, Republican Registrar of Voters in Ridgefield.

Surviving also are his wife of almost 50 years, Barbara Sheck, and eight grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two sons, William B. Sheck, Jr., and Robert K. Sheck, and a granddaughter, Robin.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Prospector Theater, Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877, where his granddaughter, Rachel Wise, is active.