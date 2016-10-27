The Ridgefield Press

Henry Stuart Mead, Ridgefield native

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2016 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Henry Stuart Mead, 89, a Ridgefield native, died Oct. 24, in Okeechobee, Fla.

Born in Ridgefield on June 16, 1927, to the late Louis and Estella (Van Wart) Mead, he attended Ridgefield schools and served in the Army toward the end of World War II.

He worked for Gristedes and G&N Distributors, which he later owned. He married Phyllis Waite, who predeceased him, and is survived by his son Wayne and wife Linda; daughter Cindy Lou Salcedo, son Jeffery, eight grandchildren, his brother Harold, sisters Arlene Comstock, Gladys Wells, and his brother Richard and his wife Peggy. His sister Beatrice Mills also predeceased him.

In Ridgefield, he was a member of the Fire Police, the Odd Fellows and the American Legion.

