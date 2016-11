The RVNA is offering a three-part Red Cross babysitting certification course for those 11 and older from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The course will teach skills necessary for taking care of young children, including basic child care and first aid. Each participant will earn a Red Cross certificate. The fee is $90. Registration is by calling 203-438-5555.