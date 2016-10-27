Dr. Tony Campolo to lead workshops

Pastor, author and sociologist Dr. Tony Campolo will lead workshops at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Saturday’s workshops – Accessible God, Accessible Church – include a morning and afternoon session, starting at 9:30 and running until 4:30.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Jesse Lee will have only one service – at 10 a.m., led by Dr. Campolo – instead of the usual four.

Dr. Campolo is a professor emeritus of sociology at Eastern University in St. Davids, Pa.

More information is available at 203-438-8791 or jesseleechurch.com