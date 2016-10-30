The Ridgefield Press

Justin’s tournament raises funds for cause

By The Ridgefield Press on October 30, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

More than 200 attended the Soccer Club of Ridgefield’s Justin Cowen memorial tournament and fund-raiser on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Veterans Park.

The event — between the Ridgefield Rec Plus 7/8 boys division and the Wilton 7/8  boys division — honored Justin Cowen, a 13-year-old Ridgefield soccer player who died this summer from a rare form of bone cancer.

More than $2,500 was collected for the Justin’s Smile Osteosarcoma Fund, a charity the Cowen family established. An additional $900 was collected online. Further contributions may be made at childrenscancer.org/justin/

