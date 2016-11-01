Veterans Day ceremonies in Lounsbury House garden

Ridgefield Veterans Day ceremonies will occur Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Lounsbury House Veterans Memorial Garden.

The American Legion, Marine Corps League Detachment, and Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold the ceremony. The featured speaker is retired Commander Vincent Tardino Jr. Tardino served in the United States Navy for 21 years. He was commissioned in 1966 and assigned as a deck officer aboard the USS Wright, one of two ships to serve as the National Command Post Afloat serving a location where the U.S. president could be evacuated during wartime. From 1968 to 1969, he was assigned to the 3rd Marine Amphibious Force serving “in-country” Vietnam during the Tet and counter-Tet offensives. He retired his commission in 1987 and completed postgraduate coursework at Long Island University and Hofstra University, obtaining his CPA license. While practicing in New York City, he concurrently taught and retired as an assistant professor of economics from City University of New York. Tardino lives in Ridgefield and is an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community College.

The ceremony will also include patriotic songs sung by Evelyn Carr with short readings by veterans and local officials.

Cub Scout Pack 74 will assist in the ceremony by the laying of the wreath on the memorial monument, and two high school musicians will play taps.

Afterward, refreshments will be provided by the friends of the American Legion.