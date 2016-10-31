Academy plans interactive day

Ridgefield Academy is planning a morning of family interactive activities on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to noon.

The doors will be open for a morning of coding, building and creating. Children 5 to 11 years old are invited to build with Legos and blocks in the Tinker Lab, create solutions to design problems, construct personal LED postcards, and explore filmmaking in the school’s state-of-the-art digital arts lab. The event is open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, visit ridgefieldacademy.org/greatminds