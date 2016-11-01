Probate Court: District 45 ready to serve on day one

On Nov. 8 the voters in the 45th District Probate Court Region of Connecticut will choose a new judge of probate. The region consists of four towns: Ridgefield, Redding, Newtown, and Bethel, and has a population of more than 85,000.

Usually the judge of probate election takes place every four years with the gubernatorial election cycle. However, in our region, the current judge of probate, Joseph Egan of Ridgefield, is retiring at the end of October. His retirement would leave the region without a judge until January 2019. Therefore, the governor has declared that a special election take place on Nov. 8 to fill the vacancy.

Under normal circumstances, the person elected as the new judge of probate in a November election would take office the second Tuesday in January of the following year. This would provide the new judge a breaking-in period and allow her/him time to benefit from a 40-hour judge training program in order to become acquainted with the processes of how to run a court, attend to administrative duties, personnel matters, and budgetary issues.

However, the person who is chosen as the new judge in the upcoming election will be sworn in immediately and commence her/his new duties the day after election, Nov. 9. This will encompass taking over the entire pending caseload of probate cases, including matters awaiting trial and accepting all new matters.

Having served the citizens of the town of Bethel as their district judge of probate for 20 years, I have the training and experience which would allow me to step in as regional judge and ensure a smooth and efficient transition. As a judge I have already presided over thousands of the types of probate matters that fall under Probate Court jurisdiction.

These include handling estates, trusts, conservatorships, guardianships, and family matters. People often utilize the Probate Court during the most difficult times in their lives. I had the responsibility of judging matters of utmost importance to people.

I have the knowledge, experience and compassion which are all requisite qualities for this important position and I humbly ask for your support on Nov. 8.