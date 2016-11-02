For state representative honored to have your vote

Over the past several months I have had the opportunity to meet so many people as I travel the 138th District. I have had countless discussions about the challenges that we are confronted with in Connecticut. Like you, I am concerned about the direction of our state. Under the leadership of Gov. Dan Malloy we have seen the largest and second largest tax increases in state history resulting in residents and businesses fleeing Connecticut.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. I am running for state representative because I believe in a better Connecticut. After the two largest tax increases, we cannot push for any new taxes as this does nothing to encourage people to live here, and discourages job creation. Rather, we must reverse Connecticut’s over-regulation and burdensome tax policies in order to attract entrepreneurs and businesses to our state. A friendlier business environment will help spur economic development and create new jobs which we desperately need. We must also stop spending money that we do not have. Creating a more efficient state government starts with reducing fraud and waste in government, and reducing discretionary spending. If households must live within their means, then it is time that Connecticut starts doing the same.

I have always been committed to our community, having been fortunate to call the 138th District home for my entire life. I will bring my unique experiences with me to fight for our district in Hartford. I will always listen to your opinions and your thoughts because we must work together in order to move Connecticut in a better direction. It would be a privilege to represent you in Hartford, and I would be honored to have your vote on Nov. 8.