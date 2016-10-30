Probate Court: District 45 compassion is required

Lots of people have heard the expression “avoiding probate.” And there are lots of reasons to want to avoid probate, although not the one which is commonly believed.

The Probate Court is the only court with which nearly every Connecticut resident will eventually have direct contact. People must go to Probate Court because someone close has recently passed away, or they are struggling with how to protect a vulnerable family member, or are afraid because someone they care about is at risk.

It is perfectly natural to want to avoid all of those situations, and yet life happens and they become unavoidable. I have practiced in Probate Courts since 1983, and have chosen to focus my practice on caring for the young and old who are unable to take care of themselves. That has given me a unique perspective on what needs to be done, how it should be done, and how I would hope to be treated if I or my family member were involved.

With the exception of adoptions, nothing happy happens in Probate Courts. My goal, if I should have the honor to be elected, would be to handle every case as sensitively, compassionately, efficiently, and transparently as possible.

I try never to forget that going to court is a scary thing for people. A probate judge who is a good listener, an expert in the law, and experienced in helping people get through those difficult times can help. I have extensive mediation training and experience in resolving highly emotional family conflicts. My colleagues respect me for my expertise and for my patient demeanor. I have not accepted contributions to my campaign. I will be a full-time judge.

I would be grateful for your vote and the opportunity to serve as your probate judge.