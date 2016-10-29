For state representative economy is most critical issue

The most critical issue facing the state of Connecticut right now is the condition of our economy. The job-killing policies of Gov. Dannel Malloy have driven large employers like General Electric from our state, taking their jobs and the skilled labor to fill those posts with them. The governor has set our state on a trajectory of higher taxes and diminished growth, and all residents can see the results. The rate of employment in Connecticut has grown at only half the rate of the national average over the last four years, causing a drop in our housing market. Do we really need to suffer in Connecticut while the rest of the nation prospers?

The two massive tax hikes aimed straight at the middle class during Gov. Malloy’s tenure have had a striking impact on our state’s economy, leaving us behind almost all other states in recovering from the 2008 recession. When Gov. Malloy talks about a “new economic reality,” it’s a reality unique to Connecticut, and of his creation.

The irresponsibility of raising taxes and increasing taxes has had another critical impact — a downgrade in our bond rating. Two of Wall Street’s biggest credit rating agencies, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, downgraded our credit rating, which led to Connecticut residents paying even more to borrow the same money the state has already planned through bonding.

Reining in our spending by making responsible choices is the key. This year I supported a budget plan called the “Pathway to Sustainability” that would take our state in a different direction, making adjustments without cutting critical services such as domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, and services to the disabled the way the governor’s budget did.

I am hoping to return to the legislature to continue my efforts to oppose the failed policies of the governor, and to get our state back on strong economic footing.