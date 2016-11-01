The Ridgefield Press

Aldrich artist Klein to give gallery talk

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Richard Klein, exhibitions director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and an artist known for his use of found objects, will discuss his sculptures and creative process in a talk to be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Western Connecticut State University.

Reservations to the free talk may be made at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Klein’s current exhibition at the WCSU Art Gallery, The Same Glass, Twice, will continue through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Among the works featured in Klein’s exhibition are Coke vs. Pepsi and Holiday Inn (Beirut), works that provide artistic expression to his interests in popular culture, geopolitics and social commentary.

