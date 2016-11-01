Proposed vendor law to second public hearing Nov. 2

A revamped version of a proposed town vendor law will be put up for comment on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at a second public hearing session.

Five members of the public offered thoughts in a wandering back-and-forth discussion with the selectmen before a Wednesday, Oct. 19, public hearing session was adjourned to reopen in two weeks.

“Could you simplify this by saying, ‘Food delivery services are exempt — pizza parlors, Mannen,’” Joan Zawacki suggested.

“Peapod also,” added John Katz.

Jeremy Tucci spoke up for Mark McManus, operator of the Only the Hungry food truck, which would appear to be limited to working events and parties under a revised regulation that wouldn’t allowing vendors to set up in spots — beyond grandfathering in locations used by the Chez Lenard hot dog stand on Main Street and Zawack Shack lunch truck on Route 7.

“We’re talking about language in an ordinance, but it’s his livelihood,” Tucci said of McManus.

He also didn’t understand the selectmen’s concern to protect “brick and mortar” retailers from the mobile vendors.

“If they’re popular, and bring many people to town, how would that hurt the brick and mortar?” Tucci asked.

“The restaurants,” said Selectwoman Barbara Manners.

“They are popular,” Laura Stabell said of food trucks. “Couldn’t we say, ‘Stay so many feet away?’”

Stabell also supported language in the proposed law that allows mobile food vendors at events like fairs and fund-raisers.

“It does add a festive air,” she said. “Events are good for our economy.”

The adjournment came after First Selectman Rudy Marconi presented a series of changes proposed by Town Planner Joanne Meder.

Working from the selectmen’s draft ordinance, Meder had proposed that some phrases, sentences and whole sections be struck out, and others added.

She wanted vendors closely regulated — permits allowed only for mobile vendors “that are not parked in the same location for more than 15 minutes” with exemptions allowing them to work “parties held on private property” in residential zones or events like “fairs, festivals, recreational competitions and fund-raising activities.”

Meder had other suggestions as well, and the selectmen wanted more time to study the proposed changes.

“We’re so close,” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark.

“We were so close,” said Manners.