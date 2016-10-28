The Ridgefield Press

Night of wonder and intrigue

By Jenn Seeley on October 28, 2016

Thank you to all who came out for Family Day. We had so much fun. A huge thanks to the Ridgefield Police Department for the car seat safety check and also our fabulous local businesses that spent the day with us: AR Kids, Whip, Aldrich Museum, the Enchanted Garden, Young’s, Tom Pesce, Spin Doctor DJ, and Bach to Rock. Thanks to Natural Scoop, Tivoli Pizza and the Zawack Shack for lunch. It was delicious.

Our Night of Wonder and Intrigue is tomorrow. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, we still have a few available. This truly is a one-of-a-kind, don’t-miss party. Costumes are encouraged but certainly not required. The evening begins with cocktails in the garden and continues with dinner by Forks and Fingers, more drinks and fun inside. Spin Doctor DJ will be here with a very special surprise. Have your tarot or angel cards read, and enjoy the illusionist and all of the other wonders we have up our sleeve. Tickets are $85 per person and are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, under the calendar section or by calling the office at 203-438-6962. Don’t miss this party.  

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events.

Jenn Seeley


