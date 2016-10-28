Close off Bailey Avenue? State is looking into idea

The potential closing off Bailey Avenue’s intersection with Main Street is being given serious consideration as part of the state’s Main Street traffic improvement studies — serious enough that a traffic counter was out there last week at the corner, by town hall and Books on the Common.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the traffic counter — noticeable as a black rubber hose that cars drive over — had been put out by Town Engineer Charles Fisher, doing research in support of the studies the state is doing of how Main Street through the village could be changed to improve traffic flow.

“One of the possibilities,” Marconi said, “would be closing Bailey Avenue, which would eliminate a left-hand turn from Main Street, heading south.”

Among the problems with the intersection is that at busy times of day cars southbound on Main Street, trying to enter Bailey, can’t turn left because the northbound traffic on Main Street is nearly continuous. Sometimes northbound traffic is even stopped at Governor Street and backed up past Bailey Avenue, blocking the turn — though drivers should know better than to enter the intersection without a clear path to get through it should the light change.

So southbound people waiting to make a cross-traffic turn onto Bailey get backed up, adding to congestion.

“Cars are going by, you can’t make your left-hand turn because traffic is preventing you from doing so,” Marconi said. “Southbound people can’t make the turn because the northbound people are across the road. …

“And then traffic backs up,” he said. “There’s gridlock.”

State traffic planners have been looking at Main Street, and meeting with merchants, landlords, town officials, other Main Street stakeholders, and interested parties. A few scenarios are being studied by the state with the goal of improving traffic, while locals are anxious to minimize change to the widely revered look of Main Street with its shops and tree-lined sidewalks.

Former Architectural Advisory Committee member Helen Dimos, who has been following the effort, sent First Selectman Rudy Marconi an email objecting to some of ideas under discussion, including a potential extension of a loading zone on the west side of Main Street toward St. Stephen’s Church, and the possibility of a retaining wall rather than a planted slope on some areas on the west side of Main Street, north of Catoonah Street.

Marconi says it’s early in the process — a variety of design ideas are under study, and many may not make it into the plan that may eventually be put forward — so criticism of specific points is premature.

“There’s no plan now, there’s no plan for anyone to look at. That’s what they hope to achieve,” Marconi said.

Concepts on which there’s wide agreement, making them likely to make it into a final plan, are the realignment of the shopping center driveway by Ballard Park to be directly across from Prospect Street — reducing the number of different turns to be accommodated in the traffic light’s cycle — allowing the synchronization of the three village traffic lights at Prospect Street, the Bailey Avenue and Catoonah Street intersection, and then Governor Street.

Another idea Marconi believes has support among the local stakeholders, which the state is investigating, would be to put an electronic crossing signal at the crosswalk by the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance and coordinate it with the walk cycles of the lights at the intersections on either side. Without a signal, pedestrians constantly step into the street at the crosswalk and stop traffic.

“The state didn’t know if they could do it,” Marconi said.

Maroni said he’s also suggested the state look into whether a different approach to putting in curbing could mean less digging and disruption to tree roots.