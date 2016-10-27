Keeler Tavern Museum: Halloween immersion therapy

At this time of year, a similar glow beams in house museums, shines on hallowed battlefields, and illuminates quiet cemeteries — it’s the nighttime tour by lantern light, piercing the darkness and the veil between our corporeal present and the spirits of the past.

Beginning in 1994, our own Keeler Tavern Museum Lantern Light Tours became a popular tradition, one that continued at intervals until a few years ago. On this Saturday and Sunday, they’ll return. But as the Monty Python troupe might say, “Now for something completely different.” And, as we are actually saying, “expect the unexpected.”

This immersive and otherworldly experience will extend across our campus, from the museum itself, where five rooms will echo with spectral voices from across three centuries, as performers imagine (and improvise) encounters that might have been. In the Garden House, a Roaring 20s Halloween party that Cass and Julia Gilbert might have hosted (and Jay Gatsby might have enjoyed). And in the Carriage Barn, a family-friendly speakeasy (also open to non-touring tipplers).

Tours will start at 10-minute intervals, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8. Adult admission is $20, while children under 18 are admitted free for this limited-capacity event, with first-come, first-served reservations essential at [email protected] or 203-438-5485. Parking is available at the First Congregational Church.