Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, October 27, episode Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman continue to preview the FCIAC postseason schedule which begins on Friday, October 28.

Frank and Kevin take a look at the final weekend of the FCIAC volleyball season and race for the final two playoff spots, then preview the field hockey quarterfinal match-ups that start on Tuesday Nov 1.

Next on the show Frank and Kevin break down the soccer postseason as Thursday’s quarterfinal matches were postponed until Friday due to weather.

Finally Frank and Kevin look at the FCIAC’s weekend football schedule with 8 games including 16 of the 17 FCIAC teams in action.