Founders Hall: Wreath fest, beefsteak feast

In just three weeks, Founders Hall will be transformed into a seasonal wonder for our biennial Wreath Festival. On Nov. 19, 20 and 21, our halls will be decked with more than 100 beautifully decorated wreaths and our living room/library will be stocked with fabulous gifts, attracting shoppers of all ages from Ridgefield and beyond. When they shop at the festival, they’ll help ensure the future of this wonderful community.

You can help right now. Simply buy an undecorated wreath from us for $25. Unleash your creativity and decorate that wreath, then donate it back to Founders Hall by Nov. 10 to display and sell at the festival. As a token of our appreciation, we’ll give you two raffle tickets (value $20) to use during the festival, which is sponsored by Ridgefield Crossings, Union Savings Bank and Joanne and John Patrick.

To make a bigger and more boisterous contribution, kick off the festival at the Beefsteak Community Feast on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. This new opening party updates a traditional Beefsteak (all-you-can-eat meat, kegs of beer, no women, no plates, no utensils) with a feast catered by Sarah Bouissou that will appeal to all tastes, open bar, desserts, and complimentary aprons. Women are most definitely invited. But the only way to get a fork and knife is to rent them. Tickets to the Beefsteak, which is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and Winters Brothers Waste Management, are $150 and available at founders-hall.org

Seminar: Unraveling Medicare, Understanding Your Choices, Friday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m.