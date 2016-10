Briana Locicero of Ridgefield is a finalist in the 15th annual concerto competition at the Marian Anderson Recital Hall at the Danbury Music Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.

Finalists will perform before a panel of judges including Stephen Michael Smith and Ariel Rudiakov. The winner will solo with the Danbury Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 22, performing one movement of a concerto or vocal selection with the orchestra.