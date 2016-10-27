This Weekend: tavern tours, hauntings, and more

Open studios

Firing Circuits Studios in Norwalk will have its annual open studios on Friday, Oct. 28, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 5. The events are free.

More than 20 artists will participate with 31 studios and several open gallery spaces on the top two floors of a building at the Muller Industrial Park, One Muller Avenue (GPS 30 Muller Avenue). Friday’s reception will be in the main gallery; on Saturday, participating artists will be in their studios, demonstrating their work processes.

For more information, visit firingcircuitsartists.com.

Have a hoot!

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will present its Enchanted Forest, a nature-themed Halloween celebration, on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is appropriate for all ages and children are encouraged to come in costume. There will be a walk in the Larson Sanctuary guided by volunteers with flashlights, as well crafts, snacks and a chance to meet the center’s creepy, crawly creatures.

The guided walks leave every 15 minutes beginning at 5:30; the last leaves at 7:30. Pre-registration is required ($15/child, $2/adult); visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or call 203-259-6305 x109.

Legends & Hauntings

The Fairfield Museum will host its annual Legends and Hauntings Walking Tours on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. Museum docents will share haunting legends, superstitions and local folklore, and point out the site where townsfolk tested alleged witches in the 17th Century.

Tours last two hours and begin at the museum at 370 Beach Road in Fairfield; attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Cost is $13 for non-members; to register, visit fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598. Pre-registration is required.

American Song

The Westport Historical Society’s Coffee House at the Wheeler’s on Friday, Oct. 28, will feature music from the American Songbook, plus folk, country and Joni Mitchell songs performed by singer-songwriter Suzanne Sheridan with Robert Brereton on dulcimer. The coffeehouse begins at 6 p.m.; a $20 donation is requested at the door and refreshments are served.

Reservations are suggested and may be made by visiting westporthistory.org or calling 203-222-1424. The historical society is at 25 Avery Place, across from Town Hall.

Spirits of Stepney

Monroe’s Save Our Stepney Task Force will present Spirits of Stepney, A Graveside Lantern Tour, on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at the Stepney Cemetery, intersection of Routes 25 and 59. For more information, call 203-2615702 or email [email protected].

Murder, mayhem!

A perfect show for the season will open Friday evening, Oct. 28, at the Town Players of New Canaan Powerhouse Performing Arts Center: Getting Away With Murder by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. The mystery of the murdered psychiatrist and seven suspects (modeled and named after the seven deadly sins) will run Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 28 through Nov. 12 at 8, with two afternoon performances on Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, at 2:30.

For tickets, $25 ($20/seniors, students), visit tpnc.org or call 203-966-7371. The Powerhouse theater is in Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan.

Spy drama

Theatre Fairfield, resident production company at Fairfield University, is opening its 2016-17 season with Hugh Whitemore’s award-winning 1983 drama Pack of Lies. Performances take place at the Wien Experimental Theatre in the Quick Center for the Arts Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 26-29, at 8, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tickets are $15, $6 for seniors and $5 for students. For reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Blithe Spirit

The Two Planks Theater Company production of the classic comedy Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward will continue this weekend with performances at 8 on Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 5 at the United Methodist Church of Monroe at 515 Cutlers Farm Road.

For ticket information, visit twoplankstheater.org.

Hall-O-Weekend

Downtown Milford has planned a Halloween-themed Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 9 a.m. with the fourth annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig Street. All proceeds benefit Milford’s Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen; register at milfordtrickortrot.com.

A costume parade for children will start at noon, to be followed by trick or treating in the downtown shops and a chance to see the Halloween-decorated shop windows. Tickets for the costume contest (for children 12 and under) are available online at halloweekendmilfordct.eventbrite.com.

For adults (21+), a pub crawl is planned, with participating restaurants offering specialty drink and appetizer specials. Tickets are $20; available at halloweekendmilfordct.eventbrite.com.

Fall on the farm

The students and Friends of the Farm of the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull, will host a Halloween Farm Festival on Saturday, Ot. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Additional activities for a nominal fee will include a haunted classroom, tractor rides, children’s games, bouncy house, face painting, spin art and a bake sale. It all goes on rain or shine.

Woodcock festival

The Woodcock Nature Center at 56 Deer Run on the Wilton/Ridgefield border has planned its first Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 3. Activities will include birds of prey presentations, canoe rides and Native American games, as well as pumpkin painting, crafts and a woodland scavenger hunt. Woodcock’s resident animals will be available to meet guests and there will be food from Zawack Shack and Natural Scoops Ice Cream Truck.

Tickets in advance are $5 per child and $10 per adult until Friday, Oct. 28, at noon; on the day of the festival admission is $10 per child and $15 per adult. Admission is free for children under two. Parking will be on the Woodcock driveway and along Fawn Place.

To register, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org; for more information, call 203-762-7280 or email [email protected]

Scare Fair

The Weston Girls Scouts will host the 26th annual Scare Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 4 at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road (Route 57). The rain date is Oct. 30.

There will be games and prizes for costumed children of all ages, a fire truck, a bounce house and a silent auction, with live entertainment by Jay & Ray and food available for purchase from Valencia Luncheria. For more information, email [email protected].

Halloween on the Green

The traditional CityCenter Danbury Halloween on the Green will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 on the Danbury Green, Ives Street. The first 500 children in costume who register will receive goodie bags. There will be games to play, a free photo booth, and at 3:30, a parade around CityCenter. For more information, visit citycenterdanbury.com or call 203-792-1711.

Lantern Light Tours

The Keeler Tavern Museum will bring back the spirits of Ridgefield’s past this weekend, with Lantern Light Tours on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 6 to 8 pm. Guests will tour the museum and meet a variety of characters from the town’s past.

Tickets are $20 for adults and children under age 18 are admitted free with an accompanying adult. There is a limited capacity, so online registration is requested, at keelertavernmuseum.org. The museum is at 132 Main Street (Route 35).

Norwalk Symphony

The first Norwalk Symphony Orchestra concert of the season will feature cellist Matt Haimovitz as soloist in Dmitri Shostakovich’s First Cello Concerto on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 in Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue. Also on the program are Rossini’s Overture to Il Signor ruschino and Brahms’ 4th Symphony.

Tickets range from $10 for students to $50; for reservations, visit norwalksymphony.org or call 203-956-6771.

Paquito D’Rivera

As part of the Copland House at Merestead series in Mount Kisco, N.Y., 14-time Grammy Award-winning clarinetist and composer Paquito D’Rivera will perform works that range widely, reflecting the many influences he incorporates. The program, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8, will trace his odyssey from his Cuban roots in Havana to the classical and Afro-Latin jazz worlds.

Tickets are $50 and may be reserved at coplandhouse.org or by calling 914-788-4659. Merestead is at 455 Byram Lake Road in Mount Kisco.

On the Green

The Fairfield Museum’s annual Halloween on the Green (the renamed Trick or Treat on Safety Street) will take place Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 4 on the Museum Commons, behind the museum building. There will be games, crafts, and entertainment as well as trick-or-treating; the event is recommended for children up to 12 years.

There will be displays in the Victorian Cottage & Barn, Sun Tavern and the Old Academy Schoolhouse. Children and parents are encouraged to come in costume and there will be a costume parade at 2.

The museum is at 370 Beach Road; for more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598.

Pianist Jenny Lin

The Westport Arts Center will present young pianist Jenny Lin on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. in a concert at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport. Known for her performance of classical and contemporary literature, Lin will play works on the theme Sketches of Spain.

Tickets, $30 or $10 for students, are available at westportartscenter.org or by calling 203-222-7070.

Pipescreams!

The Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present its 15th annual Pipescreams Concert on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. at the United Congregational Church, 877 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. In addition to performances on the church’s mighty pipe organ, there will be six choral groups with more than 200 singers, other musicians, a 1920’s silent film, and a costume contest with prizes and a reception.

People are encouraged to wear costumes. Tickets are $15, $9 for students and free for children under 10. Proceeds benefit the Louise M. Miller-Paul E. Knox Scholarship given by the organists guild. For more information, visit greaterbridgeportago.org or call 203-840-5841.

And coming up …

Etty, a one-woman play based on the diaries and letters of Etty Hillesum, a young Dutch Jewish woman who died in Auschwitz in 1943, will be performed at the Wien Experimental Theatre in the Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Susan Stein adapted and performs the play. Admission is free; seating is limited. For reservations, email [email protected] or call 203-254-4000 x2066.

* * * *

Ridgefield High School’s production of Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays, will be staged Nov. 3-5 and 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road/Route 116. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and for seniors; for eservations, visit rhsperformingarts.info or call 203-894-5750.

* * * *

Dr. Kakenya Ntaiya, who fought to continue her education as a young Maasai woman, will speak at the Katonah Village Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; a wine and cheese reception will follow. The library is at 26 Bedford Road, Katonah, N.Y.; for more information, visit katonahlibrary.org or call 914-232-3508.

* * * *

Now or Later by Christopher Shinn is set in real time in a hotel room on election night, an apt choice for the opening show of Square One Theatre Company in Stratford on Thursday, Nov. 3. Performances run Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-20, at 7 on Thursdays, at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays, at 4 on Saturdays and at 2 on Sundays at the Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street. Tickets are $20, $19 for seniors and students; for reservations, visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203-375-8778.