The Ridgefield Press

Reynolds & Rowella donates $10,000

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2016 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

 

Reynolds & Rowella, a Ridgefield audit, tax and consulting firm, has donated $10,000 to three area charities: the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) and The Exceptional Partner in Newtown.

The RVNA provides in-home nursing care and has been expanding services into post-acute care, nutrition education, physical therapy, and wellness. DAWS, in Bethel, is an animal rescue clinic for cats and dogs, and The Exceptional Partner is a non-profit organization that gives teens in Newtown a chance to raise and train psychiatric service dogs.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Playhouse teams with Union Savings Next Post Japanese delegation visits Montessori school
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress