Reynolds & Rowella donates $10,000

Reynolds & Rowella, a Ridgefield audit, tax and consulting firm, has donated $10,000 to three area charities: the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) and The Exceptional Partner in Newtown.

The RVNA provides in-home nursing care and has been expanding services into post-acute care, nutrition education, physical therapy, and wellness. DAWS, in Bethel, is an animal rescue clinic for cats and dogs, and The Exceptional Partner is a non-profit organization that gives teens in Newtown a chance to raise and train psychiatric service dogs.