Nazzaro’s art in Keeler show

By The Ridgefield Press on October 31, 2016 in Community, People · 0 Comments

The work of Georgetown artist Erin Nazzaro will be on view in a solo show at Keeler Tavern Museum’s Carriage Barn Nov. 4 through 13.

“My Inspirations” opens with a reception on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Nazzaro’s works have appeared in numerous solo and group shows, and in exhibitions at the New Britain Museum of American Art, Silvermine Arts Center and the National Arts Club.

My Inspirations includes photographs, pastels, watercolors, and acrylics.

After the reception, show hours are Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, 1 to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

