Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016

Two signs of fall and fishing are features on Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m.

Glenn Pontier, executive director of the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum, takes time out from getting ready for this first Arts of the Angler show and gives us an update of what to expect Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at the Ethan Allen Inn in Danbury. The annual gathering of fly tyers, rod makers, artists and fisherman draws talent from across the nation.

Hours for Arts of the Angler are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is $12 daily, $20 for a weekend pass, and children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Then we’ll visit Beardsley Park in Bridgeport, where students from Park City Prep release brook trout in their glorious fall spawning colors. The students raised the trout from eggs as part of Trout in the Classroom, with help from Trout Unlimited and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Gregg Dancho, director of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, says TIC is about more than raising fish: It helps young people become stewards of the environment.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.