Weight workshop

Why Am I Gaining Weight? is the name of a workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

It will cover why skipping breakfast causes weight gain, which foods put weight on and why eating protein at every meal is so important. Other topics include health risks, the difference between a healthy and unhealthy weight loss, and lifestyle changes.

Instructor Peggy Krotzer holds a master of science in nutrition and is also a certified nutrition specialist. Class meets on Monday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $24 per class. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.