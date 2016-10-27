Elderly Ridgefield man struck by van in Wilton Center

A 70-year-old Ridgefield man was struck by a van in the driveway between Scoops and the Village Market in Wilton Center Thursday morning, Oct. 27. Wilton police report receiving a 911 call about 9:10 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the man had been struck by a small delivery van and fell onto the driveway striking his head.

Wilton Fire and EMS responded and took him to Norwalk Hospital. Police said there was no further information regarding his injuries.

The Wilton Police Department’s accident investigation team was activated and is conducting the investigation. No further information is being released at this time due to the open investigation.