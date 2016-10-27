The Ridgefield Press

Fall festival opens Fountain Music Series

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings · 0 Comments

 

The Fountain Music Series opens its 22nd season tomorrow evening, Oct. 28, at 7:30 at First Congregational Church with the 16th annual Fall Festival of Music. Concert organist Mary Pan returns from her performance last spring to lead the program. She will be joined by a professional brass sextet, the church’s concert choir and the five-octave Celebration Ringers handbell ensemble.

Pan is a second-year master’s student at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music, studying organ and improvisation.

After an opening brass fanfare by Minister of Music Edwin R. Taylor, Elgar’s Imperial March and Andante from Sonata in G will be sandwiched around Marcel Dupré’s Poème Héroïque for brass, field drum and organ. The Festival Choir will join for Elgar’s anthem The Spirit of the Lord Is Upon Me.

Also on the program are two new handbell pieces and two historic hymns with audience participation.

Concluding the program will be Charles-Marie Widor’s Lord, Save Thy People for organ, brass and timpani.

More information: firstcongregational.com or 203-438-8077.

           

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: Student interns in Fountain Music Series
  2. Fountain Music Series opens Oct. 28 at church

Tags: ,

Previous Post Elderly Ridgefield man struck by van in Wilton Center Next Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress