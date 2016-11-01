Bank hosts events on cybersecurity

Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services and Fairfield County Bank hosted two events on the potential threats of cybersecurity fraud. Bank speakers included Donald McGran Jr., security adviser; Stephen Wooters, executive vice president, digital payments; and Jeff Welsch, a senior vice president at Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services. The events took place at the Inn at Longshore in Westport and the Prospector Theater.

Social engineering was a key focus in the talks. Scammers use social engineering practices to take advantage of our natural ability to trust. Once mastered, it is easy for one to get personal information without the victim realizing he or she is being scammed.

Speakers advised covering the keypad when entering a PIN number at an ATM and looking for any devices that do not look as if they belong there as signs of tampering. For a business, the average cost of a cyber-breach is estimated at $204 per lost record.

For more information on cybersecurity, visit fairfieldcountybank.com