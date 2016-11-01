Japanese delegation visits Montessori school

A five-person delegation from Japan visited the Ridgefield Montessori School on Oct. 18 to learn more about early childhood education in America.

Toshiyuki Furuki, chairman of Yuno Institute, and three executive staff members from Jyuroku-Yama Preschool, Kanagawa, Japan, toured the school for an hour, asked questions about the curriculum and observed the children working in their classes.

“I think we have still many things to learn from the countries which have historically appreciated the early education,” said Furuki.

“In Montessori there is a huge focus on culture, peace and harmony among all people,” said Cathy Tango-Dykes, Ridgefield Montessori School director.

