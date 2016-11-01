The Ridgefield Press

Japanese delegation visits Montessori school

November 1, 2016

Those posing during the visit included Ridgefield Montessori School Director Cathy Tango-Dykes, Assistant Director Lisa Jo Petersen, Chairman Toshiyuki Furuki, Mitsuyo Fujita, Maiko Iwashita, Yuumi Suto, and Chie Taroda.

A five-person delegation from Japan visited the Ridgefield Montessori School on Oct. 18 to learn more about early childhood education in America.

Toshiyuki Furuki, chairman of Yuno Institute, and three executive staff members from Jyuroku-Yama Preschool, Kanagawa, Japan, toured the school for an hour, asked questions about the curriculum and observed the children working in their classes.  

“I think we have still many things to learn from the countries which have historically appreciated the early education,” said Furuki.

“In Montessori there is a huge focus on culture, peace and harmony among all people,” said Cathy Tango-Dykes, Ridgefield Montessori School director.

More information about the school is available at ridgefieldmontessori.com

