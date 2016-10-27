Letter: Independent Party of Ridgefield endorses Clinton

To the Editor:
After careful deliberation and a review of all the candidates’ policy positions as well as temperament and ideology, we have enthusiastically decided to endorse Hillary Rodham Clinton for the Presidency of the United States. One only need to look at her experience and history to understand why this endorsement has been made. Mrs. Clinton has the fortitude, the intelligence and the temperament to rise to the challenges our country currently faces.
She has an over 30-year career completely rooted in public service, she has shown over and over again how tough she needs to be when necessary. Her achievements over her career are unparalleled. She has led efforts to strengthen sanctions against Iran, which eventually led to their agreement to stop their nuclear program for a period of time. She has helped negotiate a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, she endorses safe zones for Syrian refugees.
On national domestic issues, many poor and middle class Americans are angry that the government has done little to ease the burdens that recession, technological change and foreign competition have had on their families. During her life, Secretary Clinton has studied these forces and given rational responses and solutions to these problems. She has also said that she will extend the Affordable Care Act. Her ability to compromise and work with individuals across the aisle in order to accomplish part of her goal, while still moving the country forward shows her willingness to work with others while still moving her agenda forward.
Her achievements as a senator are even more impressive because when Mrs. Clinton was sworn in, Republican leaders warned their caucus to do everything in their power to make sure she did not look good and she was still able to include a federal fund for long-term health monitoring of 9/11 first responders, an expansion of military benefits to cover reservists and the National Guard, and a law requiring drug companies to improve the safety of their medications for children. Also and less public was her fight to provide funding for farmers, hospitals, small businesses and environmental projects.
When named to the Armed Services Committee, she earned the respect of all her colleagues including Senator John McCain who was impressed “with her determination to master intricate military matters.” While her vote in favor of the Iraq war was a black mark, instead of avoiding the issue she has explained that with the information provided to her at the time, she sided with the entire administration as well as the American people in her support.
This endorsement is also a repudiation of Donald Trump and his ideas. Donald Trump has shown himself to be a xenophobe, a racist, a misogynist and a birther. To fathers and uncles of young women and girls, is this the role model we want in the White House He is everything that this country does not stand for and has exploited people’s fears for his own personal gain. As for Gary Johnson, while a most likely lovely man, he is grossly unqualified and unknowledgeable to lead a country with the diverse domestic and international needs and agendas as the United States.
To our local politicians running: For those who have supported Mr. Trump, we cannot endorse you because we know what you are and what you stand for. For those who have been silent these many months, riding the middle of the road in the hopes that they would offend no one, you are actually worse, as silence is how dictators and fascists come into power. We only endorse local candidates who have repudiated Donald Trump and everything he stands for. It tells us what kind of people you are and that you will work for all Americans, not just yourself and your reelection campaign.
Jeff Burgess,
Independent Party of Ridgefield
