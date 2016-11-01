Reby to host talk

Ridgefielder Bob Reby, CEO of Danbury-based Reby Advisors, is hosting a post-election economic talk, The New President, the Future Economy, and Your Money, featuring Terry Simpson from BlackRock Investment Institute, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30.

“This year the presidential election and how it impacts the future economy and your money seemed like the perfect topic. Terry and I plan to provide attendees with the type of unbiased commentary, analysis and advice that’s too often missing from mainstream coverage of this topic.”

The event is complimentary, but due to limited seating, reservations should be made by invitation or application at events.rebyadvisors.com