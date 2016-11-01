The Ridgefield Press

Stewart’s art helps raise record amount

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2016 in People · 0 Comments

Cheers to DC by Janie Ellis Stewart

 

Ridgefielder Janie Ellis Stewart donated her original oil painting Cheers to DC to Paint the Town Red, an  American Heart/American Stroke Association gala and silent auction on Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C.

The event raised a record $55,700. Stewart, a member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, has donated her paintings to Paint the Town Red’s silent auction for the past five years.

Stewart studied under Janine Wesselmann. Her work is in private collections and the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building.

