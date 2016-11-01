Stewart’s art helps raise record amount

Ridgefielder Janie Ellis Stewart donated her original oil painting Cheers to DC to Paint the Town Red, an American Heart/American Stroke Association gala and silent auction on Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C.

The event raised a record $55,700. Stewart, a member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, has donated her paintings to Paint the Town Red’s silent auction for the past five years.

Stewart studied under Janine Wesselmann. Her work is in private collections and the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building.