Holiday whodunit coming to RHS theater in November

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for a murder mystery. The Visual and Performing Arts Department of Ridgefield High School will present Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays from Nov. 3 to 5 and 11 and 12 in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium of Ridgefield High School at 7:30 each evening.

Comedy, suspense and surprises await as the play unfolds. It is December 1936 and the actor/playwright William Gillette has been performing as Sherlock Holmes on Broadway. He has invited his cast mates to spend Christmas at his Connecticut home, where his real-life skills as a super-sleuth are put to the test when someone is murdered. Although the story is fictional, William Gillette (1853-1937) was real and the play has an enjoyable local angle in that it is set at Gillette Castle in East Haddam, once Gillette’s home and now a popular seasonal tourist destination.

The play is directed by RHS English and performing arts teacher Sherry Cox and features eight RHS seniors as the main cast: Aidan Meachem as William Gillette, Hazel Neil as Martha Gillette, Casey Wishna as Feliz Geisel, Amy Stoogenke as Madge Geisel, Gabe Gordon as Simon Bright, Sarah Klotz as Aggie Wheeler, Sarah Ford as Inspector Goring, and Sarah Thorn as Daria Chase. Senior Rico Froehlich is the stage manager.

The students are enjoying their fourth year working together and with Cox. Sarah Ford said, “I am honored to have worked with Mrs. Cox for four years. She brings something very special to the RHS theater department. I have learned so much from her and I am grateful for all the tools she has given me for life in this crazy, wonderful industry. The show is really funny; people are going to enjoy it a lot. I hope people come and see this play because it’s such a fun time.”

Understudies will be featured in the Nov. 11 performance. The understudy cast includes Eleanor Andersen, Lucy Basile, Hannah Jay, Emily Parker, Ryan Pratt, and Evan Smolin.

The show is being co-produced by Deirdre Basile, Leanne Shofi and Judi Stoogenke. Set design is by Sherry Cox. Lighting and sound design are by Adam Lobelson, and Audrey Hawker is the costumer.

Snow dates are Nov. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60 and older, free for Gold Card seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door. Online sales at rhsperformingarts.info/ or 203-894-5750.