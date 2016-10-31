Wine tasting benefits orphans

Wines from around the world will be sampled during a Nov. 5 fund-raiser to benefit Foundation 4 Orphans, which helps orphaned children in Africa.

Greg Wood of 109 Cheese & Wine will host the event, with tastings led by Artisan Wines and the Winebow Group. Chef Scott Timmons will prepare an assortment of hot hors d’oeuvres, and 109 Cheese & Wine will provide a selection of cheeses and charcuterie. Teachers from the newly opened Ridgefield Suzuki School will provide the music.

The evening, from 7 to 10 p.m., will take place at a private Ridgefield home. Tickets are $75 per person and available only in advance at f4o.org. To purchase tickets by check, contact Wayne Lavender at [email protected]