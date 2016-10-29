Ballard Park bandstand is renewed

During two days in mid-September, a 50th anniversary goal of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club was met — the restoration of the bandstand in Ballard Park.

Through the efforts of a group of local Boy Scouts, led by Garrett Levine of Troop 116, the bandstand was cleaned and repainted, the bushes were trimmed and walkway bricks were repointed.

Levine, who led the effort as part of his Eagle Scout project, secured approvals from the Boy Scout organization, recruited 30 fellow Scouts and several adults to help with the work, and assigned older, more experienced Scouts to work with younger boys.

Levine spoke at the club’s October meeting and recounted the challenges he met along the way, and showed a video of the Scouts in action at the site.

The bandstand was donated to the town by the Woman’s Club in 1975 to recognize the coming bicentennial.