The Ridgefield Press

Ballard Park bandstand is renewed

By The Ridgefield Press on October 29, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community · 0 Comments

Thirty Boy Scouts of Troop 116 were involved in the bandstand’s renewal on Sept. 17 and 18. Scaffolding was used to reach the interior of the ceiling.

Thirty Boy Scouts of Troop 116 were involved in the bandstand’s renewal on Sept. 17 and 18. Scaffolding was used to reach the interior of the ceiling.

During two days in mid-September, a 50th anniversary goal of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club was met — the restoration of the bandstand in Ballard Park.

Through the efforts of a group of local Boy Scouts, led by Garrett Levine of Troop 116, the bandstand was cleaned and repainted, the bushes were trimmed and walkway bricks were repointed.

Levine, who led the effort as part of his Eagle Scout project, secured approvals from the Boy Scout organization, recruited 30 fellow Scouts and several adults to help with the work, and assigned older, more experienced Scouts to work with younger boys.

Levine spoke at the club’s October meeting and recounted the challenges he met along the way, and showed a video of the Scouts in action at the site.

The bandstand was donated to the town by the Woman’s Club in 1975 to recognize the coming bicentennial.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post New logo, website for Meals on Wheels Next Post Holiday whodunit coming to RHS theater in November
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress