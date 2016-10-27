The Ridgefield Press

Boucher delivers Halloween cookies to 99-year-old Ridgefield grandfather

By Steve Coulter on October 27, 2016 in News · 0 Comments

senator-boucher-2

Steve Bronfield received a visit from State Senator Toni Boucher at his home on Palmer Court. The state senator, who’s running for re-election this fall, stopped by to give a plate of cookies to Bronfield’s 99-year-old father.

The following was submitted as a letter to The Press from Palmer Court resident Steve Bronfield:

On Saturday evening, we had an unexpected visit from our State Senator Toni Boucher, when she stopped by to give my Dad, a plate of cookies on her way to an event. About two months ago, my 99 year old dad who now lives with me after my mom passed away two years ago, started using a walker to get around. We decided to get a handicapped permit in order to make it easy for him to on errands or to take him to the doctor. Issued by the CT DMV, he was denied, claiming that it would not be authorized without a birth certificate or valid driver’s license. Since he no longer has the ability to drive a car, his NY State driver’s license expired when he turned 96. Being born in 1917, I had no idea how to locate a copy of his birth certificate. Having neither document and after many e-mails going back and forth, the CT DMV told us, “We will not issue you a handicapped permit without either document, there is nothing further we could do!”. Apparently the State of CT does not issue handicapped permits based on need!

We asked other state agencies and our local administrators for help, but no one responded. Then I sent an e-mail to our state senator Toni Boucher and within 24 hours the CT DMV contacted us and shortly thereafter, my dad had a permit.

Since then, my dad saw Senator Boucher’s re-election signs around town. He adamantly requested that we put up a campaign sign on our fence right away. All excited, he told me that he hasn’t put up a campaign sign since Franklin Roosevelt’s third election!

Senator Boucher was so taken back by my dad’s gesture that she stopped by our home with a plate of Halloween cookies for my dad! At a time when there is so much dismay and frustration in the upcoming presidential election, it was so gratifying to know that we have a genuine, concerned politician, right here at home, who really cares!

senator-boucher-3

