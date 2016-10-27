Ridgefield’s Steidl again named as Vermont hoop captain

Although the 2016-17 men’s college basketball season is still a few weeks away, a former Ridgefield High standout has already been recognized as a leader.

For the second straight year.

Kurt Steidl, a 2013 Ridgefield High graduate, was announced as one of three captains for the University of Vermont men’s team during a tip-off dinner last Friday night. The 6’6″ senior forward served as a junior co-captain last season for the Catamounts.

“Kurt has developed into our team leader and [we] expect him to continue to be our best two-way player,” said Vermont head coach Jon Becker in a press release.

Steidl started all 36 games for Vermont last season, averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and being named to the America East All-Conference Third Team. Steidl ranked in the top 10 in the conference in three-pointers made (1.9 MPG), free-throw percentage (80.0%), and defensive rebounds (4.8 per game).

Over his first three seasons at Vermont, Steidl has averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. At the end of the 2013-14 season, Steidl was chosen to the America East All-Rookie Team.

Vermont was recently picked as the preseason favorite in the 2016-17 America East Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll. The Catamounts finished with a 23-14 record last season, losing to Stony Brook, 80-74, in the conference championship game and Nevada, 86-72, in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational semifinals.

During his senior year at Ridgefield High, Steidl averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was named to the All-FCIAC and All-State first teams and was chosen as the 2013 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year. The Tigers went 18-6 in the 2012-13 season, losing in the Class LL state quarterfinals.