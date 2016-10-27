The Ridgefield Press

Girl Scouts earn badge at local orthodontist office

October 27, 2016

Ridgefield orthodontist Dr. Blaine Langberg takes a knee to take a photo with a third grade Farmingville Girl Scout Troop who visited his office this week.

Ridgefield orthodontist Dr. Blaine Langberg recently hosted a third grade Farmingville Girl Scout Troop at his office as they earned their Dental Health badge. The girls learned about healthy foods, and the importance of good dental hygiene. Each of the girls also made a model of their hand. If your Boy Scout or Girl Scout group is interested in getting a tour of the office and participating in the program, call the office at 203-431-4466.

