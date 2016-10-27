South Salem Presbyterian Church to host second annual chili cook-off Nov. 5

Back by popular demand! The South Salem Presbyterian Church will host its second annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6-10 p.m. Due to last year’s overwhelming success, the competition has been divided into four distinct categories: Red ( beef or pork based chili,) White (chicken or turkey based chili,) Vegetarian, and Junior (chili cookers under age 18.)

Chili tasters will again be invited to sample the chili offerings and vote for their favorite. Tasters Choice awards will be presented, 1st-10th place based on popular vote. The judging panel, now increased to five “local celebrity” judges, will award Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in each category. Additionally, trophies will be awarded for the Overall Champion and Overall Reserve Champion for combined scores in Judges and Tasters Choice for a grand total of 24 awards. Tickets for chili tasters can be purchased the day of the event for $10, $5 for children 12 and under. Registration forms for chili cookers and event details are available by visiting www.southsalempc.org or calling (914) 763-9282. Any questions regarding chili cooking or chili tasting may be emailed to [email protected]

The Horse & Hound will also be onsite offering alternative food choices including Fall favorites such as Brisket and Potatoes, Hot Dogs and Vegetarian dishes, as well as kids meals, salads and lighter fare at family friendly prices. Through the years, South Salem and Ridgefield have enjoyed a shared culture of family and community values with residents from both sides “crossing the border” to socialize, worship, dine and shop. Representing that shared experience are Co-Chairwomen Debbie Mulligan of South Salem and Robyn Musicant, proudly hailing from Ridgefield, who commented “The positive feedback we received from the community after our first chili cook-off was simply inspirational! We look forward to growing this event and reaching out to communities on both sides of the border for years to come.”

About SSPC: Located at 111 Spring Street, the South Salem Presbyterian Church was founded in 1752 by the Rev. Solomon Mead. For the past 250 years, the white church has been a welcoming beacon atop a hill overlooking the hamlet of South Salem, surrounded by ancient trees and a historic burial ground—the final resting place for 27 Revolutionary War soldiers. For more information, visit www.southsalempc.org