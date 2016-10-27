First snow of the season in predicted for Thursday morning

H azardous weather c onditions have been declared for Ridgefield and the tri-state area Thursday morning. A light mixture of snow and sleet was expected to begin in New York and New Jersey at sunrise and spread north into Connecticut later this morning. The precipitation should change to range around noon. Full forecast for today through Halloween:

Thursday A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then rain. High near 46. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday night Rain before 1 a.m., then showers likely, mainly between 1am and 4am. Temperature rising to around 52 by 1am. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light west wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.