Ann’s Place will offer a workshop on coping with the loss during the holiday season on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

This workshop, which is for those who have lost a loved one to cancer, will focus on how those who are grieving can take care of themselves during the holidays, remember those who have died, find support, and plan a holiday that is right for them.

For more information and to register, please email [email protected]or call 202-790-6568 and as to speak with Kevin Berrill, LCSW.

Located in Danbury, CT, Ann’s Place provides Comfort, Support, and Resources to People Living with Cancer and Their Loved Ones.