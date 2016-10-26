Does a young person you love live with severe mental illness?

NAMI Basics, a six-week educational program for parents of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges, will be held beginning Nov 2. The course is free of charge, and open to all area residents.

Participants will gain practical insights into treatment and educational options, along with crucial skills training, peer support and approaches to advocacy. Classes will be held from 6:30-9pm at the Grace Farm, West Barn, 365 Lukes Wood Road New Canaan 06840. Advance registration is required by contacting Janet at 203-517-9185, or [email protected]

Developed by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the course focuses on “evidence-based practices” most likely to produce positive outcomes as validated through clinical research. It will be led by peer volunteers who have undergone intensive training.

Said one past participant: “My life before the class was nonexistent. It’s the best thing I could have done. I learned to not let my daughter’s actions upset me, and to not be angry with her, because it’s not her fault.”

Another noted: “Had I taken this class 20 years ago, it may have changed the course of my life and family.”

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a national, grassroots nonprofit organization for improving the lives of individuals with mental illness and their families. NAMI Southwest CT serves Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Westport, Weston, and Wilton.