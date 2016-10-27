Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The Ridgefield Police Department has closed its investigation on who stole lotto tickets from Valero gas station back in August. A second suspect was arrested Tuesday.
- The new director of the Ridgefield Library says she will keep her ears open when she takes over on Jan. 2, 2017.
- It wouldn’t be a late October paper with a litany of political letters. This week The Press it a high-mark for the season, with 18 endorsement letters, six political op-ed pieces submitted from candidates on the campaign trail, and a Democratic View column from the man who’s running for the 138th District seat.
- Zoners have set a public hearing for the Schlumberger property. Don’t worry — it’s just about moving dirt.
- Parking woes continue to toggle the brains of Main Street retailers and town officials. The solution? Creating a full-time position that could help solve the never-ending problem. Now the questions are: what does this person do? And when do they start?
- That wasn’t the only recommendation from a pair of consultants studying the village. Some other ideas kicked around Monday night included: colored zones, electronic permits, and alleyways.
- It wouldn’t be a Main Street special meeting without talking about retail. The two ladies studying Ridgefield’s business center recommended four solutions, including restricting first-floor space on Main Street to retail businesses.
- A proposed vendor law will have its second public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2.
- The Branchville area might be receiving a major facelift from the state. A bridge, a traffic light, and a road closure — are we having fun yet?
- Monday’s Board of Education meeting revealed that math test scores are down this year.
- Speaking of the education board, they’re down a member after vice chair Scott Mason took a bow last Friday. He’ll be working as the manager over at Squash’s.
- What’s the black box on Bailey Avenue doing? Counting cars for a state traffic study.
- In sports, Ridgefield’s football team cruised over Staples and kept itself in the hunt of a state playoff berth.
- The girls track team took home it’s 10th FCIAC title in 14 years.
- They weren’t the only girls team dominating the sports pages this week: field hockey clinched a state playoff berth, volleyball blanked its rival Danbury, and swimming routed New Canaan.
- In the People section, long-time Silver Spring Country Club chief Peter Rappoccio is stepping down as groundskeeper after 39 years.
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 3,991 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 16,178 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.