October 27, 2016

On this week’s front page: A chili cook-off at The Prospector had everyone smelling the seasonal offerings Saturday, the town's considering creating a new position in its payroll to oversee changes to the downtown area, the school board is down a member (and a vice chairman), Branchville could be receiving a major facelift soon, math scores are down at the middle school level, and Ridgefield is about to be invaded by a costumed mob this weekend — as well as Monday, which is Halloween.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • The Ridgefield Police Department has closed its investigation on who stole lotto tickets from Valero gas station back in August. A second suspect was arrested Tuesday.
  • The new director of the Ridgefield Library says she will keep her ears open when she takes over on Jan. 2, 2017.
  • It wouldn’t be a late October paper with a litany of political letters. This week The Press it a high-mark for the season, with 18 endorsement letters, six political op-ed pieces submitted from candidates on the campaign trail, and a Democratic View column from the man who’s running for the 138th District seat.
  •  Zoners have set a public hearing for the Schlumberger property. Don’t worry — it’s just about moving dirt.
  • Parking woes continue to toggle the brains of Main Street retailers and town officials. The solution? Creating a full-time position that could help solve the never-ending problem. Now the questions are: what does this person do? And when do they start?
  • That wasn’t the only recommendation from a pair of consultants studying the village. Some other ideas kicked around Monday night included: colored zones, electronic permits, and alleyways.
  • It wouldn’t be a Main Street special meeting without talking about retail. The two ladies studying Ridgefield’s business center recommended four solutions, including restricting first-floor space on Main Street to retail businesses.
  • A proposed vendor law will have its second public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 2.
  • The Branchville area might be receiving a major facelift from the state. A bridge, a traffic light, and a road closure — are we having fun yet?
  • Monday’s Board of Education meeting revealed that math test scores are down this year.
  • Speaking of the education board, they’re down a member after vice chair Scott Mason took a bow last Friday. He’ll be working as the manager over at Squash’s.
  • What’s the black box on Bailey Avenue doing? Counting cars for a state traffic study.
  • In sports, Ridgefield’s football team cruised over Staples and kept itself in the hunt of a state playoff berth.
  • The girls track team took home it’s 10th FCIAC title in 14 years.
  • They weren’t the only girls team dominating the sports pages this week: field hockey clinched a state playoff berth, volleyball blanked its rival Danbury, and swimming routed New Canaan.
  • In the People section, long-time Silver Spring Country Club chief Peter Rappoccio is stepping down as groundskeeper after 39 years.
