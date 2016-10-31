Math scores lag on state test

English language arts, not bad. Math? Needs work, maybe.

Ridgefield’s third through eighth graders performed better in English language arts than in math, when compared to peers in nearby Fairfield County suburban schools, on state tests — the 2016 Smarter Balanced Assessments.

Ridgefield was fourth among eight comparable districts on the state language tests, but came in seventh of the eight on the math tests.

The tests were taken last spring, and parents received individual scores for their children earlier in October. Assistant Superintendent Kimberly Beck asked parents to approach school personnel if the test scores seemed at odds with their expectations or other feedback they’ve been getting on their students.

“Parents, we really want you to learn alongside us,” she said. “If this comes as a surprise … let’s make meaning out of that together.”

For comparison purposes, the state places Ridgefield together with seven other affluent Fairfield County suburbs — Redding, Wilton, Weston, Westport, New Canaan, Darien, and Easton — in District Reference Group A, or DRG-A.

“We did exceed state standards significantly, and we’re comparable to other DRG-A districts,” Dr. Alison Villanueva, K-12 supervisor of humanities, told the school board Monday, Oct. 24.

Assistant Superintendent Beck told the board that much of the value in the tests was in using them to understand strengths and weaknesses in the schools’ approach to teaching.

“What structures, what frameworks for instruction, are serving us best?” she said.

“Are there gaps?” she asked. “Are we not addressing a specific set of standards as intensely?”

The SBA tests, which replaced the Connecticut Mastery Tests and are now in their second year, are scored with students at four achievement levels: Level 1, “Does not meet the achievement standard”; Level 2, “Approaching the achievement standard”; Level 3, “Meets the achievement standard”; and Level 4, “Exceeds the achievement standard.”

School districts are compared by the percentage of students scoring at Levels 3 or 4.

Among the affluent Fairfield County suburbs in DRG-A, Ridgefield was tied with Westport for fourth place among the eight school districts on the language tests. Ridgefield had 82% of students achieving Levels 3 or 4, below Darien’s 87% and Easton and New Canaan’s 83%. Ridgefield and Westport’s 82% was ahead of Wilton’s 80% and Weston and Redding’s 79%.

Ridgefield’s 82% on the language arts tests was right in line with the average of 82% for all eight DRG-A districts. The statewide average was considerably lower, with 56% of students scoring at Levels 3 or 4 on the language test.

Math

On the math test, Ridgefield was seventh among the eight school districts, with 71% of students testing at Levels 3 or 4, ahead of only Wilton’s 67%. The six districts scoring better on the math tests ranged from Darien’s 82% testing at Levels 3 or 4, New Canaan at 79%, Easton at 77%, Redding and Westport tied at 74%, and Weston at 72%.

Ridgefield’s 71% on the math test was below the average for the eight districts, which was 75%. The statewide average was 44% on the math tests.

Ridgefield’s scores on both language and math tests were improved from last year.

On the English language arts test, Ridgefield’s 82% at Levels 3 and 4 was up from 79% last year.

Ridgefield’s 71% at Levels 3 and 4 in math was up from 66% last year.

Board Chairwoman Frances Walton noted a “dip” in virtually all the scores at grade six, the first year after the transition from elementary school to middle school.

Board member Karen Sulzinsky said she wanted to guard against the curriculum becoming too driven by test scores and focused on ways to improve them.

“There’s not a narrowing of the curriculum,” Superintendent Karen Baldwin assured her, “not in the least.”

“This is one measure,” Assistant Superintendent Beck said of the tests. “It’s an important one, but it’s certainly not the only measure.”