Henny Penny Farm to host first-ever Hootenanny and Potluck Nov. 22

Henny Penny Farm in Ridgefield will be holding its first, annual Hootenanny and Potluck on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6-9 p.m.

This fun and festive event will be a way to bring together our community and strenghten our relationships with local farms and farmers while all funds raised at this event will go directly to Daily Bread Food Pantry in Danbury.

The farm will be fully aglow under twinkling lights as guests stroll the grounds, maybe partake in a game of corn hole and, of course, visit the animals.

The recently-restored 1725 barn with its massive oak and chestnut beams and adjacent greenhouse will be a truly inviting backdrop for our community’s food creations and live music.

Ashley Kenney, Garden manager and Sustainability Coordinator at Grace Farms in New Canaan, will talk about food justice and how we can affect our current food system. And a few fun raffles and farm demonstrations will follow.

“I think Henny Penny Farm is at a scale that people can connect with and relate to and I hope that people will bring their children or their out-of-town guests to celebrate just how much agriculture we do in fact have here locally,” says Whitney Freeman, owner and head farmer at Henny Penny Farm.

Guests can buy tickets and find links to nearby farms and markets and more information at www.hennypennyfarmct.com

Henny Penny Farm is a teaching homestead with the mission of connecting people to nature whether through growing their own food or flowers, raising livestock or creating and appreciating traditional handcrafts including willow weaving and the fiber arts.