McKinley excited to make community connections

Starting a new chapter in life is no different from turning over pages in book — there’s a rush of excitement that builds around the changing of landscapes and the challenge that transformation presents.

Brenda McKinley of Newtown will feel that sensation starting Jan. 2, when she takes over as the new director of the Ridgefield Library following 21 years at the Cyrenius H. Booth Library in Newtown.

“I went into the interview process with open expectations and hopes — I tried not to be nervous and to speak honestly about my experience here in Newtown, and what’s important to me as a librarian,” said McKinley, who learned she would be making the leap to Ridgefield on Oct. 14.

The news wasn’t made public until seven days later, on Oct. 21, when the library announced that McKinley would be taking over for longtime director Chris Nolan, who announced her retirement in February.

The new director said she had to brush up her résumé for the first time since 1995, but that the rigorous vetting process reaffirmed her decision to apply for the job.

“It was wonderful to be able to meet with the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, the board, and its staff,” she said. “It gave me a great feel for everything, and I left knowing that this was the place I wanted to be.”

The town’s art scene — with places like the Aldrich Museum, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, the Ridgefield Playhouse, and the library’s neighbor, the Prospector Theater — was a factor, too.

“The Ridgefield community is truly committed to these organizations that support art, culture, health, and well-being,” McKinley said. “That dedication on the town’s part and that recognition of individuals to make it all possible for the residents who live there made it tremendously attractive.”

Background

McKinley, who describes her literary interests as eclectic, has responsibilities at Booth in reference, systems, technology, and circulation.

“I started there part-time while I was having my children and I had a very young family,” she said. “I learned a lot since then and have grown a lot as a person here, but I really wanted to challenge myself and to expand myself in a new town — and that’s why I applied to Ridgefield.”

Until the mid 1990s, she was employed in various library specialties in New Fairfield, Great Barrington (Mass.) and the Yale University School of Medicine.

“I was very happy to be in a public library,” she said. “It’s such a different feel than the academic setting; in a public library, you get the very best service and you just get such a better feel for the community.”

Plans

In Ridgefield, McKinley will be directing a staff of 42 full- and part-time paid staff — an increase from the 25-person staff she currently oversees.

To adjust to the three-year-old facility, she said, she will lean heavily on the library staff.

“When I start in Ridgefield next year, the first thing I will be doing is listening,” she said. “I expect it will take awhile to learn about everything that goes on in the community. …

“I’ve worked in Newtown for so long and I feel so connected here that it’s definitely my top priority to make those connections and meet as many people as I can.”

While the early days in Ridgefield will feature a lot of handshakes and introductions, McKinley said, once she is settled, she and the library’s board will be embarking on a strategic plan that will review all of the community’s needs — both current and those that might arise in the future.

“Technology has undoubtedly changed the way libraries operate, and our role has always been to stay ahead,” she said. “People will always need help, so we need to be ready for them.”

Part of that process will be reviewing the library’s collections, print and online.

However, the goal is to never lose sight of who the building serves.

“The library is not as much about its collection, it’s more about the people,” she said. “The question ‘What can you do for the people that you aren’t already doing?’ should be asked as much as possible — that’s the way it should be.”

McKinley said she’s aware of the role the library plays in partnering with organizations in the business community and serving individuals around town.

“The biggest thing for me while going through the application was seeing the community support — it goes beyond just the walls of the building, it’s more than just the staff and patron support,” she said. “It’s a town that is filled with people who want to explore new topics and new subjects, and that’s what I hope to be able to provide for the people who walk through our door.”