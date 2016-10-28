Boo! Halloween: Saturday walk, party by police, costumed mobs

’Tis time for ghouls and ghosts, demons and devils, pirates and princesses, Trumps and Hillarys, people dressed as candy bars and vacuum cleaners — thousands of them.

Costumed kids will invade the village commercial district Saturday morning for the Halloween Walk. Monday evening the Police Department is sponsoring its annual Halloween party for kids at the Lounsbury House. And throughout Monday’s haunted night, up and down Main Street, trick-or-treaters from near and far will wander abroad like risen dead.

“It’s become such an event. People come from out of town,” Selectwoman Barbara Manners said of trick-or-treating on Main Street, where the sidewalks and streetlights provide a level of safety lacking on dark and winding neighborhood roads. “They know it’s a safe place. It’s right in the center of town and it’s lit.”

The annual Halloween Walk is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to noon throughout the village commercial district, with kids showing off their costumes and merchants giving out candy.

“The turnout is usually very good (obviously weather is a big factor),” said Capt. Jeff Kreitz, the Ridgefield Police Department’s public information officer. “A rough estimate is approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people.”

The Police Department’s annual Halloween Party for kids is Monday night, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9.

“We will hand out glow necklaces to the kids for high visibility, there will be a ‘fortune teller’ there and officers will be handing out candy,” Kreitz said.

There are no strict age limits, but the party “is intended for the youngsters,” Kreitz said.

The Lounsbury House will be spooked up for the occasion with decorations the police are doing with help from members of the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club.

Holiday Trust Fund

Saturday’s Halloween Walk is sponsored by the Holiday Trust Fund, which Selectwoman Manners organized in 1999 when there was an economic recession and the Chamber of Commerce said it could no longer sponsor the walk or the holiday lights in the Main Street trees during December. The fund’s annual letter seeking donations went out last week, she said. The fund raises about $25,000 a year — with most of that going to support the holiday lights, which requires hiring a bucket truck to get them hung in the trees and then taken down after the holidays.

The Halloween Walk is a relatively small part of the fund’s expenses, with most of cost going to cover police overtime.

Manners also said she hands out more than $1,000 worth of candy from in front of town hall during the Halloween Walk. If there’s any candy left, she said, she gives it to Main Street residents who are inundated with trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

“They might get 3,000 to 4,000 kids,” she said.

“That’s a good estimate, 3,000 to 4,000,” Kreitz said.

He added that, in addition to sponsoring the party at Lounsbury House, police would be out working the streets Halloween night.

“We’ve got foot patrols, mobile patrols, bike patrols,” he said.