Peter Rappoccio: Groundskeeper par excellence

From age 14, Peter Rappoccio has been involved with golf course maintenance, but he is now ready to retire as the property manager of Silver Spring Country Club.

After 39 years at Silver Spring, Rappoccio will no longer be in charge of the golf course, the clubhouse, the swimming pool, and the tennis and paddle ball courts. He will no longer be working seven days a week during the peak season.

Making the decision to retire was not easy.

“I love my job at Silver Spring, as it is one of the finest clubs on the East Coast. The administration treats us all like family — not staff — and appreciates people with a strong work ethic. They listen to our requests for making the club better and support our new ideas. I will truly miss the members, the staff, the administration, and everyone affiliated with this great club.”

Rappoccio started working at the Fairview Country Club in Greenwich as a teenager when his two best friends worked there. The father of one of them was the property manager at the club and he could see that Rappoccio loved working out of doors, being on the move and learning more about the job.

For college Rappoccio went to St. Francis College in Maine. His degree in sociology and business led him to a job in a rehabilitation center. It was basically a desk job, so Rappoccio decided to go back to his first love and take a two-year course at Rutgers University in New Jersey in turf management.

With a degree from Rutgers, Rappoccio was hired as the assistant property manager at Fairview. Within two years, Rappoccio had moved up to general manager and worked at that position for 12 years.

When the position of property manager opened up in his hometown of Ridgefield, Rappoccio jumped at the opportunity and landed at Silver Spring. When he arrived, the golf course was in good shape, but to take it to the level where PGA trials and other special events could be held there, it took a lot of extra work. Rappoccio is most proud of how the quality of the course has improved over the years that he has been in charge.

In 1980, Rappoccio won the Sherwood A. Moore Award, given by the Metropolitan Golf Association for excellence in golf course management. There is no more distinguished award than this in the golfing industry.

While working at Silver Spring, Rappoccio was also involved in town, coaching soccer, basketball, and — mostly — football. In fact, Rappoccio won the Pop Warner Football League Robert Scalzo Award for Service. He was president of the league for many years and coached extensively. Having played varsity football at St. Francis gave him experience to coach the young athletes.

When Rappoccio’s two sons moved on to Fairfield Prep, he went with them and began coaching freshman football and later varsity football, serving as the coach for running backs and inside linebackers. Rappoccio has been the varsity coach for 19 years at Fairfield Prep.

Rappoccio’s two sons are Tim, now a tax lawyer who lives in Redding, and Peter, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is property manager for a golf course in Concord, Mass.

Rappoccio is a golfer in addition to the other sports in which he excels. However, he also loves watching sports and has season tickets to the Giants’ games. He is also an avid Yankees fan and has always loved Arnold Palmer.

“Even as a young boy I admired Arnold Palmer as a person and as an athlete. Being in the golf business, I was able to meet him personally on several occasions, and he was even more special than I expected. It was a great loss when he died recently.”

In addition to sports, Rappoccio loves to cook all things Italian. His specialty is eggplant, veal and chicken parmigiana. When the Italian American Club was active in town, Rappoccio was one of the cooks for the monthly dinners and mass breakfasts.

When his wife, Birdie, who is head of nurses for the Ridgefield school system, retires, they will move to a cottage near the water in Narragansett, R.I., and then winter in their condo in Jupiter, Fla.

Both plan to stay active, and retirement will also give them time to enjoy their six grandchildren.

Rappoccio has been a fixture at Silver Spring for so many years now, it will be difficult to imagine the club without him.

He, along with his wonderful wife, Birdie, will be greatly missed when they move on into their retirement years.