Homeowner douses fried cable box

By Steve Coulter on October 26, 2016 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Fire Department responded to a call about a cable box that was burning at a home on Lookout Drive around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

At the scene, fire crews found that the box was located outside the building and that the homeowner had extinguished it with a bucket of water.

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said firefighters checked the area with a thermal imaging camera.

When no traces of fire were found around the building, crews left the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The department first received its thermal imaging cameras around 1990 and now has five of them.

